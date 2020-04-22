China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to questions during an interview in Washington in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Chinese envoy Cui Tiankai takes veiled swipe at Donald Trump for politicising outbreak
- Ambassador also defended Beijing’s handling of the disease, which has drawn fire from US president and others
- Cui says little attention is being paid to scientists while politicians are preoccupied with ‘groundless accusations’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to questions during an interview in Washington in November 2018. Photo: Reuters