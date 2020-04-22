The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on trade between China and Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China-Africa trade down 14 per cent in first quarter to US$41 billion

  • Closure of factories and ports as part of efforts to battle Covid-19 sees China’s imports fall 17.5 per cent in January-March period, while exports drop by 10.5 per cent, customs agency says
  • Slump comes as no surprise and figures should improve once China’s industrial sector gets back on its feet, ‘probably in the second half of the year’, analyst says
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:15pm, 22 Apr, 2020

