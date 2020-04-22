China’s coronavirus epicentre Wuhan eased restrictions this month after a strict lockdown. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Wuhan, Los Angeles officials discuss getting back to work after lockdown

  • Officials from the two cities hold video conference on measures for economic recovery after virus is contained, Chinese foreign ministry says
  • Two countries have been trading barbs over origin and handling of pandemic, and Missouri attorney general has sued China for ‘trillions of dollars’ of losses
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:33pm, 22 Apr, 2020

