Huawei attracts top talent from across the world, but there are many who would rather work elsewhere. Illustration: Perry Tse
What’s it like working for Huawei? Employees speak and founder Ren Zhengfei offers some metaphors
- In this sixth instalment of an eight-part series on Huawei, Josephine Ma talked to four employees to ask what attracted them to the company
- Huawei has 194,000 staff worldwide and there are plans to increase headcount even as the Covid-19 pandemic slows economies and business demand
