Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his briefing Wednesday in Washington. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Mike Pompeo calls on China to share early virus samples, accuses Beijing of destroying some

  • US secretary of state reiterates allegation that China tried to cover up coronavirus spread, says samples are needed to understand evolution
  • Briefing also addresses arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders and South China Sea incident
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:26am, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his briefing Wednesday in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE