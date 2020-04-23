A delivery of face masks and supplies from China arrives at the Paris-Vatry airport on Sunday. Beijing’s “mask diplomacy” has drawn criticism. Photo: AFP
China praises France for ‘independent diplomatic style’ amid coronavirus backlash
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian that Beijing appreciates the country’s ‘adherence to multilateralism’
- China is under mounting criticism over its handling of the virus outbreak, including from the French president
