Coronavirus: China’s belt and road plan may take a year to recover from slower trade, falling investment

  • But trade with partner countries might not be as badly affected as with countries elsewhere in the world, observers say
  • China’s trade with belt and road countries rose by 3.2 per cent in the January-March period, but second-quarter results will depend on how well they manage to contain the pathogen, academic says
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Apr, 2020

