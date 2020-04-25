Beijing has given names to 80 features in the South China Sea, the disputed waterway that it claims almost entirely as its own. Photo: AFP
Beijing could face Asean’s wrath over ‘naming and claiming’ of South China Sea features, observers say
- Formal identification of 80 topographical formations unlikely to impress the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with which China is trying to agree a code of conduct for the disputed waterway
- Naming of underwater features might also be in breach of international law, regional affairs expert says
Topic | South China Sea
