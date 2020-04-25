Beijing has given names to 80 features in the South China Sea, the disputed waterway that it claims almost entirely as its own. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing could face Asean’s wrath over ‘naming and claiming’ of South China Sea features, observers say

  • Formal identification of 80 topographical formations unlikely to impress the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with which China is trying to agree a code of conduct for the disputed waterway
  • Naming of underwater features might also be in breach of international law, regional affairs expert says
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:00pm, 25 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has given names to 80 features in the South China Sea, the disputed waterway that it claims almost entirely as its own. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE