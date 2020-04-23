The foreign ministry said the donation “reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people for the WHO”. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China donates another US$30 million to WHO after US funding halt

  • It’s the second contribution from Beijing during the pandemic and ‘reflects support and trust’ for the World Health Organisation
  • The agency has been criticised for its response to the outbreak in China, which the US – its top donor – is investigating
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The foreign ministry said the donation “reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people for the WHO”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE