Large icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland in August 2019. Photo: AP
US plans to reopen Greenland consulate to counteract China, Russia influence in the Arctic region

  • The consulate plan and funding for mining projects in the area represent US efforts to increase engagement with ‘Western Arctic states’, says US official
  • The consulate in Nuuk, on Greenland’s west coast, opened in 1940 to support the US military during World War II; it closed in 1953
Robert Delaney
Updated: 5:31am, 24 Apr, 2020

