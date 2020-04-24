Large icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland in August 2019. Photo: AP
US plans to reopen Greenland consulate to counteract China, Russia influence in the Arctic region
- The consulate plan and funding for mining projects in the area represent US efforts to increase engagement with ‘Western Arctic states’, says US official
- The consulate in Nuuk, on Greenland’s west coast, opened in 1940 to support the US military during World War II; it closed in 1953
Topic | US-China trade war
