The South Korean and US air forces take part in joint exercises annually, but had postponed those due to take place last November. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and South Korea complete joint air exercise as Washington reasserts itself

  • Drills rescheduled from November take place after North Korean missile launches and confusion over Kim Jong-un
  • US maintaining strategic deterrence, experts say, with denuclearisation dialogue with the North stalled
Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Apr, 2020

