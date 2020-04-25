Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, speaks at a conference in Laguna Beach, California, in October. Photo: Reuters
US telecoms regulator may shut down operations of three state-controlled Chinese firms
- Federal Communications Commission issued ‘show cause’ orders to China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its ComNet subsidiary
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says ‘we simply cannot take a risk and hope for the best when it comes to the security of our networks’
Topic | US-China tech war
