A South Korean source said on Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was alive and would likely make an appearance soon. Photo: EPA-EFE
China sends team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, sources say
- Delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing on Thursday amid reports of leader’s poor health
- News of visit comes after Donald Trump, South Korean government play down suggestions Kim is seriously ill
