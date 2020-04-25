China has been accused by several countries of supplying substandard face masks and other medical equipment. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Chinese embassy in Canada to investigate claims 1 million N95 masks were substandard
- China ‘has always placed emphasis on the quality of its exports’, mission says, as it ask for matter not to be politicised
- Canada’s Public Health Agency earlier rejected the masks, saying they were not fit for use by frontline workers
