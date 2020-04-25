A diplomatic source said the EU was worried about retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

EU toned down report on Chinese disinformation after Beijing threatened ‘repercussions’, diplomatic sources say

  • Sources tell South China Morning Post that references to Beijing’s efforts to deflect blame for the Covid-19 outbreak were removed due to fears it would withhold medical supplies in revenge
  • Initial version accused China of running ‘global disinformation campaign’ and used ‘covert and overt’ tactics
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 11:26pm, 25 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A diplomatic source said the EU was worried about retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE