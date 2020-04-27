China has come under heavy attack for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but its diplomats are answering Xi Jinping’s call to fight back. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: they’re only answering Xi Jinping’s call but are China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomats doing more harm than good?

  • At least seven of Beijing’s foreign ambassadors were summoned by authorities in their host nations last week to answer charges ranging from spreading rumours to racist abuse
  • After the Covid-19 pandemic, the envoys’ truculence – seemingly demanded by their leader – could well come back to bite them, China watchers say
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing

Updated: 10:20am, 27 Apr, 2020

