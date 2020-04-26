Huawei founder says China should take a sober view of the challenges it faces in trying to change global industrial chains. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei boss Ren Zhengfei says company has no plans to cut ties with US suppliers
- Chinese tech firm bought US$18.7 billion worth of parts from ‘our good friend’ the US last year, CEO and founder says
- China has to be realistic about its ability to move up the industrial supply chain and ‘can’t have too many illusions’, he says
