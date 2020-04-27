Water levels in the Mekong River in northern Thailand during last year’s wet season were at their lowest for over 50 years. Photo: Reuters
China’s dams did not cause our drought, Mekong nations say – but they ask for transparency
- No proof region’s worst drought in 50 years was result of Chinese dam-building, but China provided inadequate water data, neighbours say
- Southeast Asian countries show backing for China as they balance the matter against economic realities, according to observers
Topic | Laos
