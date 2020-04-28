Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic is set to come under fire, but his party plans to point the finger at China. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Don’t smear China for votes, Beijing says as Republican election campaign plots to deflect coronavirus blame

  • Leaked 57-page document revealed plans to divert scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic
  • American politicians are the ones guilty of spreading false information, Beijing says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 2:00am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic is set to come under fire, but his party plans to point the finger at China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE