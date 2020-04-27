Traditionally, the US military has been focused almost exclusively abroad rather than serving a domestic role. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
Pentagon and PLA size up their battle readiness in the war on coronavirus
- Though the two militaries operate under vastly divergent systems and expectations, the crisis has allowed each to assess the other under real-world conditions
- While Chinese forces usually respond first when domestic authorities are overwhelmed, the US military historically responds last
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Traditionally, the US military has been focused almost exclusively abroad rather than serving a domestic role. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters