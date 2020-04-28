Taiwan’s health minister Chen Shih-chung has called for the self-governing island to be allowed back to the World Health Organisation’s annual summit. Photo: CNA
Coronavirus: US ‘supports Taiwan joining WHO events’ in ministerial phone call

  • Rare discussion between ministers highlights cooperation on the pandemic, in contrast to US-China tensions on the subject
  • Taiwan health minister says US backs the island, not a WHO member, taking part in global events to share its expertise after curbing the outbreak
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:30pm, 28 Apr, 2020

