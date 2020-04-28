Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye said the push for a coronavirus inquiry could inflame anti-Australian sentiment in China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia calls China’s envoy over ‘disappointing’ remarks
- Trade minister says ‘economic coercion or threats of coercion’ won’t change Canberra’s position on the need for an inquiry into the pandemic
- Ambassador Cheng Jingye has slammed the move as ‘politically motivated’ and suggested it could have consequences
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye said the push for a coronavirus inquiry could inflame anti-Australian sentiment in China. Photo: Reuters