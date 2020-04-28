Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye said the push for a coronavirus inquiry could inflame anti-Australian sentiment in China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Australia calls China’s envoy over ‘disappointing’ remarks

  • Trade minister says ‘economic coercion or threats of coercion’ won’t change Canberra’s position on the need for an inquiry into the pandemic
  • Ambassador Cheng Jingye has slammed the move as ‘politically motivated’ and suggested it could have consequences
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:29pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye said the push for a coronavirus inquiry could inflame anti-Australian sentiment in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE