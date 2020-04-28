A health worker takes a swab test at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. India stopped using test kits from two Chinese firms over accuracy concerns. Photo: AP
China’s embassy in India accuses ‘certain individuals’ of prejudice in Covid-19 test kits row
- Country stopped using rapid antibody tests from two Chinese companies after complaints about accuracy
- Embassy says it is ‘deeply concerned’ about the decision, which it calls ‘unfair and irresponsible’
