China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said supporting the WHO would save more lives and cure more patients. Photo: AFP
China calls for ‘ceasefire’ in coronavirus blame game at BRICS meeting

  • Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, defends World Health Organisation and calls for countries to work together
  • Pledges to ease debt burden on African countries and help local governments fight the virus
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 5:45pm, 29 Apr, 2020

