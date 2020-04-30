Philippine authorities claim the woman posted videos online critical of President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Filipino helper’s case erupts into Taiwan-Philippines sovereignty dispute

  • Taipei protests after Philippine official refers to the island as part of China
  • Row stems from call for deportation of domestic worker accused of posting videos online critical of Rodrigo Duterte
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Apr, 2020

