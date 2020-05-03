A Qiaodan brand shoe is seen in a Beijing store. China’s top court ruled that the firm had illegally used Michael Jordan’s Chinese name – Qiao Dan. Photo: AFP
‘Behaviour is even worse’: China steps up protection of intellectual property in courts, but foreign firms still wary
- Rulings in favour of Michael Jordan and New Balance seen as encouraging sign, but many companies are still limiting involvement in Chinese market
- Economic pressure from coronavirus pandemic could bring more infringements, according to lawyer
