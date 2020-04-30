US President Donald Trump claims Beijing “will do anything they can to have me lose this race”. Photo: AFP
China says it’s not interested in meddling in US election after Donald Trump said Beijing wants him to lose
- Foreign ministry says presidential race is an internal matter and ‘we hope American politicians will not make trouble about China’
- US president had claimed Beijing wants his Democratic opponent Joe Biden to win the race to ease trade pressure
