US President Donald Trump claims Beijing “will do anything they can to have me lose this race”. Photo: AFP
China says it’s not interested in meddling in US election after Donald Trump said Beijing wants him to lose

  • Foreign ministry says presidential race is an internal matter and ‘we hope American politicians will not make trouble about China’
  • US president had claimed Beijing wants his Democratic opponent Joe Biden to win the race to ease trade pressure
Jun Mai
Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Apr, 2020

