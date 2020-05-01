A vendor delivers goods at a reopened food market in Cisternino, Italy, on Monday. Some European nations, such as hard-hit Italy, are beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters
European Union adds to pressure on China with call to cooperate with coronavirus inquiry

  • European Commission president says knowing facts around origins of Covid-19 pandemic is crucial to develop early warning system
  • China’s attempted propaganda efforts said to have prompted Europe’s tougher stance
Stuart Lau
Updated: 11:00pm, 1 May, 2020

