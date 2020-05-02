Donald Trump claimed he had seen evidence that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump threatens tariffs over coronavirus as US and Beijing trade laboratory accusations
- Asked about claim that US could opt to default on debt to China, Trump says he could put on tariffs
- Trump and head of US intelligence suggest Wuhan lab warrants investigation, while Chinese state newspaper asks US to explain bird flu experiment
