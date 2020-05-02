World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: WHO, European Investment Bank pair up to help African countries following US funding cut

  • Move follows a freeze in funding from WHO’s largest contributor – the US – over allegations that it is overly deferential to China
  • WHO’s director general repeats defence that warning in January gave the world enough time to respond to the pandemic
Owen Churchill
Updated: 3:08am, 2 May, 2020

