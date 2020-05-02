Shi Zhengli has worked for years with bat coronaviruses and discovered the natural bat reservoir for Sars. Photo: AFP
Chinese virologist at centre of ‘coronavirus came from a laboratory’ claim denies defecting

  • ‘No matter how difficult things are, there will not be a ‘defector’ situation,’ Shi Zhengli says on WeChat
  • Dismissal comes amid online rumours she and her family were seeking refuge at US embassy in Paris
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 4:34pm, 2 May, 2020

