China accuses US of trying to deflect coronavirus blame after call for Taiwan to be given World Health Organisation role
- Beijing says call to give island observer status at World Health Assembly is attempt to shift attention away from its ‘inadequate response’ to Covid-19
- State Department started Twitter campaign using hashtag #TweetforTaiwan to give it a role in proceedings
