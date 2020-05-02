China’s UN mission hit out at the US via Twitter. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China accuses US of trying to deflect coronavirus blame after call for Taiwan to be given World Health Organisation role

  • Beijing says call to give island observer status at World Health Assembly is attempt to shift attention away from its ‘inadequate response’ to Covid-19
  • State Department started Twitter campaign using hashtag #TweetforTaiwan to give it a role in proceedings
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:15pm, 2 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s UN mission hit out at the US via Twitter. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE