African residents in Guangdong have reported a string of racist incidents. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Guangdong province unveils new anti-discrimination measures after widespread reports of racism against Africans

  • Black people in the southern province had complained of being kicked out of their accommodation and forcibly quarantined under Covid-19 control measures
  • African diplomats invited to meeting between officials and business representatives where service providers were told they could not discriminate against customers
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 May, 2020

