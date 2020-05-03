African residents in Guangdong have reported a string of racist incidents. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Guangdong province unveils new anti-discrimination measures after widespread reports of racism against Africans
- Black people in the southern province had complained of being kicked out of their accommodation and forcibly quarantined under Covid-19 control measures
- African diplomats invited to meeting between officials and business representatives where service providers were told they could not discriminate against customers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
African residents in Guangdong have reported a string of racist incidents. Photo: EPA-EFE