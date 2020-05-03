Ji Chaozhu, who has died aged 91, was an interpreter and envoy for Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Photo: Reuters
Ji Chaozhu, Chinese diplomat who acted as bridge with US during historic thaw in relations, dies aged 91
- Zhou Enlai protégé played ‘indispensable’ role in historic meetings between Chinese premier, Mao Zedong, Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger
- Harvard-educated diplomat was later sent to Washington to help normalise relations and won the trust of senior leaders on both sides
