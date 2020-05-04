US President Donald Trump says tariffs could be a punishment against China for what he says is a mishandling of the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump’s new tariff threats not expected to derail China trade deal, but Beijing may want to play for time
- US president conflates trade with coronavirus pandemic as he urges China to stick to its spending commitments
- International trade expert says Beijing should delay or adjust its commitment to the phase one trade deal because of global economic decline
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump says tariffs could be a punishment against China for what he says is a mishandling of the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: TNS