US President Donald Trump says tariffs could be a punishment against China for what he says is a mishandling of the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump’s new tariff threats not expected to derail China trade deal, but Beijing may want to play for time

  • US president conflates trade with coronavirus pandemic as he urges China to stick to its spending commitments
  • International trade expert says Beijing should delay or adjust its commitment to the phase one trade deal because of global economic decline
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 11:28pm, 4 May, 2020

