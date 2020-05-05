Analysts say China needs to be careful in how it responds to calls for debt relief in Africa or risk losing influence. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Africa has a question for Beijing: will you forgive us our debt?
- Chinese state banks have poured billions into the continent as part of the controversial belt and road infrastructure scheme
- But it is unclear how Beijing will respond to calls for debt relief amid the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
