Mike Pompeo said there was “enormous evidence” linking the outbreak to a lab in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media step up attacks on ‘evil’ and ‘insane’ Mike Pompeo after he blames China for coronavirus spreading
- Official mouthpieces denounce US Secretary of State as a ‘liar’ after he claimed there was ‘enormous evidence’ virus had come from a lab in Wuhan
- Beijing has reacted with anger to the claims, as well as repeated accusations from Washington that it is to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Mike Pompeo said there was “enormous evidence” linking the outbreak to a lab in Wuhan. Photo: AFP