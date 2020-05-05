Mike Pompeo said there was “enormous evidence” linking the outbreak to a lab in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media step up attacks on ‘evil’ and ‘insane’ Mike Pompeo after he blames China for coronavirus spreading

  • Official mouthpieces denounce US Secretary of State as a ‘liar’ after he claimed there was ‘enormous evidence’ virus had come from a lab in Wuhan
  • Beijing has reacted with anger to the claims, as well as repeated accusations from Washington that it is to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 5 May, 2020

