The EU and its 27 member states will co-sponsor a resolution calling for an inquiry at the World Health Assembly. Photo: AFP
European Union backs international inquiry into origins of coronavirus outbreak
- The bloc says it and its member states will co-sponsor a draft resolution on a ‘independent review’ into the Covid-19 pandemic at the World Health Assembly
- China has so far resisted calls for an investigation, saying it would become the target of a ‘blame game’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
