The EU and its 27 member states will co-sponsor a resolution calling for an inquiry at the World Health Assembly. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

European Union backs international inquiry into origins of coronavirus outbreak

  • The bloc says it and its member states will co-sponsor a draft resolution on a ‘independent review’ into the Covid-19 pandemic at the World Health Assembly
  • China has so far resisted calls for an investigation, saying it would become the target of a ‘blame game’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 10:21pm, 5 May, 2020

