The US and its allies are pushing for Taiwan to be given a role in the WHO. Photo: Reuters
US courts Chinese anger by stepping up push for Taiwan to take part in World Health Organisation
- Washington and its allies have stepped up call for island to attend World Health Assembly as an observer
- China has strongly resisted any moves to include the island, which it regards as a breakaway province, and the push is likely to deepen the divisions between the two sides
Topic | Taiwan
