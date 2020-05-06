The US and its allies are pushing for Taiwan to be given a role in the WHO. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US courts Chinese anger by stepping up push for Taiwan to take part in World Health Organisation

  • Washington and its allies have stepped up call for island to attend World Health Assembly as an observer
  • China has strongly resisted any moves to include the island, which it regards as a breakaway province, and the push is likely to deepen the divisions between the two sides
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP
Lawrence Chung and Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:15am, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US and its allies are pushing for Taiwan to be given a role in the WHO. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE