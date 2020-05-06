China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai during an interview on Chinese state television. Photo: CCTV
Joint coronavirus response could ‘restore trust’ in US-China relations

  • Chinese ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai says relationship should be based on more than economics and trade, in CCTV interview
  • Wuhan was ‘first victim’ of the pandemic and China should not be held responsible, he adds
Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:00pm, 6 May, 2020

