Face masks are mandatory on public transport in Taipei. With 439 coronavirus cases and six deaths reported, Taiwan has been widely praised for its response to the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan appeals to WHO for ‘first-hand information’ on coronavirus pandemic

  • Island’s health minister says it could become a gap in the global response without the most up-to-date details on the crisis
  • Chen Shih-chung also says Taipei should be allowed to take part in the world health body, and is willing to discuss this with Beijing
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:00pm, 6 May, 2020

