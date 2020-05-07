EU ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis says the two sides are facing their challenges in a way that is “responsible, cooperative and respectful”. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US-China rivalry hampering global efforts to fight Covid-19, EU ambassador to China says
- Tensions between Washington and Beijing ‘not conductive to the cooperative spirit we need today’, Nicolas Chapuis says
- But EU, China working hard to reschedule a bilateral summit – on hold since February – ahead of a planned leaders’ meeting in September, envoy says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
EU ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis says the two sides are facing their challenges in a way that is “responsible, cooperative and respectful”. Photo: Reuters