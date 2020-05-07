Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China would support a review of the pandemic “at an appropriate time”. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

China backs WHO investigating origin of Covid-19, hits out at US ‘politicising issue’

  • Global health body says it is talking to Beijing about another mission to the country to look into potential animal source of outbreak
  • Foreign ministry accuses Washington of ‘untruthful and insincere remarks’ and rejects inquiry with ‘presumption of guilt’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:17pm, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China would support a review of the pandemic “at an appropriate time”. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE