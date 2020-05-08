Fishing boats are berthed at the Chinese part of Sanya in the southern province of Hainan at the start of the summer ban. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s South China Sea fishing ban threatens to raise tensions with rival claimants

  • Fishing groups in Vietnam and the Philippines have urged their governments to take firm measures to resist ban, which is intended to preserve fish stocks
  • Observers warn that food shortages caused by Covid-19 outbreak will increase risk of confrontation as countries move to protect domestic supplies
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:12pm, 8 May, 2020

