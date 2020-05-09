Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin say they are committed to working together to fight Covid-19. Photo: AFP
China and Russia must work together to defeat Covid-19, Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin
- As victors in world war two, neighbours have ‘a special mission to contribute to the development and progress of humankind’, Chinese president says
- Russia ‘opposes individual forces making use of the pandemic to criticise China’ and will stand firmly with Beijing, Putin says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin say they are committed to working together to fight Covid-19. Photo: AFP