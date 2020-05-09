China’s lead negotiator Liu He, left, held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday. Photo: AFP
China’s agreement to buy US products becomes key to saving trade deal

  • Covid-19 outbreak has increased the importance of implementing this aspect of the interim agreement, according to sources on both sides
  • Senior officials have promised to work to save the deal after Donald Trump threatened to walk away unless China sticks to its commitments
Wendy Wu
Updated: 6:00pm, 9 May, 2020

