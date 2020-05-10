African countries have called for US$100 billion in bailouts and debt relief to help them cope with the impact of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Africa’s debt problems must not be used as a political football, experts say
- The United States has accused China of creating debt traps across Africa, a charge Beijing strongly denies
- But observers say both China and Western powers are guilty of perpetuating African nations’ dependence on loan finance
