Xi Jinping pictured with Kim Jong-un during the Chinese leader’s visit to Pyongyang last year. Photo: AFP
China offers to help North Korea fight coronavirus as Kim Jong-un returns to public view
- Pyongyang has not officially recorded any cases of disease, but Xi Jinping tells his counterpart that Beijing is ready to help contain the spread of Covid-19
- North Korean leader’s failure to appear at major political event last month sparked a flurry of rumours about his health and whereabouts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
