The Diaoyu Islands are the focus of a long-running territorial dispute between China and Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan wards off Chinese coastguard vessels caught chasing fishing boat in East China Sea
- Incident happened on Friday afternoon in waters close to Diaoyu Islands, which are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing
- Japanese fishing boat had three crew members on board but no one was hurt, reports say
Topic | East China Sea
The Diaoyu Islands are the focus of a long-running territorial dispute between China and Japan. Photo: Kyodo