The Diaoyu Islands are the focus of a long-running territorial dispute between China and Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan wards off Chinese coastguard vessels caught chasing fishing boat in East China Sea

  • Incident happened on Friday afternoon in waters close to Diaoyu Islands, which are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing
  • Japanese fishing boat had three crew members on board but no one was hurt, reports say
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 7:03pm, 9 May, 2020

