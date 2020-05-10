China has denied Donald Trump’s claims there is evidence linking the lab to the outbreak. Photo: AFP
China seeks to dismiss US coronavirus claims as calls for compensation grow

  • Article published by state news agency Xinhua seeks to dismiss claims linking Wuhan lab to outbreak and insists there is no basis for it to pay damages
  • Observers say lengthy rebuttal of US claims China is to blame for Covid-19 crisis highlights how badly relations have deteriorated
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Teddy Ng and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:03pm, 10 May, 2020

